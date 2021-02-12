Vaccination sites face logistical nightmare amid shot shortage

In the wake of LA County mass vaccination sites temporarily closing due to vaccine shortages, Bay Area public health officials are concerned about keeping sites operational as supplies remain limited and unpredictable.ABC7 confirmed that while no sites in the Bay Area are in danger of shutting down, the logistics of keeping the sites resourced and staffed pose a major challenge.The daily juggling act involves planning to scale up or down at a moment's notice and shuttling resources across various sites.Many Bay Area sites are operating at a fraction of their full capacity despite having to be ready to ramp up as soon as vaccines become more readily available.