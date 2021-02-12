Health & Fitness

Vaccination sites face logistical nightmare amid shot shortage

By Kris Reyes
In the wake of LA County mass vaccination sites temporarily closing due to vaccine shortages, Bay Area public health officials are concerned about keeping sites operational as supplies remain limited and unpredictable.

ABC7 confirmed that while no sites in the Bay Area are in danger of shutting down, the logistics of keeping the sites resourced and staffed pose a major challenge.


The daily juggling act involves planning to scale up or down at a moment's notice and shuttling resources across various sites.

Many Bay Area sites are operating at a fraction of their full capacity despite having to be ready to ramp up as soon as vaccines become more readily available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clarasafetysocietygovernmentcovid 19 vaccinecommunitycovid 19 pandemicscience
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Map shows private schools reopening where public schools aren't
Trump lawyers decry his trial, say Democrats cry 'fight' too | LIVE
WATCH TODAY: Medical experts answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
Storm timeline: More rain this weekend across Bay Area
I got the vaccine. What's next?
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
Show More
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
How being a gig worker could impact your taxes, finances
Celebrate Black History Month with ABC7
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
More TOP STORIES News