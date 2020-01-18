What are coronaviruses? Why US health officials are screening airline passengers from China

A deadly outbreak of the newly identified virus in central China prompted the airline screenings, creating fears of a new international outbreak.
But what does this even mean? And should Americans be concerned? Here's what we know about coronaviruses and this recent outbreak:
What are coronaviruses?
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold; others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more severe illnesses.
For example, SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the coronavirus family. A 2003 outbreak of SARS sickened 8,098 people worldwide, killing 774, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
What are the symptoms? And how does it spread?
Coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, according to the CDC. This includes the common cold, and most people will be sickened by these viruses in their lifetime.
Like the cold, it spreads from one infected person to another through the air, personal contact, or touching surfaces with the virus on it.
Only two other human coronaviruses - besides the one in the most recent outbreak -- are known to frequently cause severe symptoms: SARS and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).
What do we know about this new type of coronavirus?
Health authorities identified the new type of coronavirus this month. More than 40 cases of it have been confirmed in Asia, including two deaths -- at least one involving a previous medical condition.
Five are currently in serious condition.
The people infected worked at or visited a food market in the suburbs of Wuhan.
The virus gives people pneumonia, which causes symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Officials have said it probably spread from animals to people but haven't been able to rule out the possibility that it spreads from person to person.
Should Americans be concerned?
So far, the risk to the American public is deemed to be low, but the CDC wants to be prepared and is taking precautions, Dr. Martin Cetron said.
It's always possible a virus can mutate to become more dangerous. It's also likely that more cases will spring up around the world, including at least one at some point in the United States, said another CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.