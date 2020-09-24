Bay Area heat wave could bring 107-degree high temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here we go again, Bay Area. A grueling heat wave is heading into town, and this time it's going to stick around a while."You're really going to feel the heat starting Sunday," says ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma. "That's when we're going to see a loss of the marine layer. We're going to see our hottest temperatures around 100 inland."Things only get hotter from there, says Tuma."I really feel like Monday is not only the peak of the heat wave, but that's when it really will encompass all of the Bay Area... even if you live on the coast or in the city, you're going to feel the heat Monday."San Francisco will likely hit 90 degrees and the South Bay will see highs around 100."I expect some places to hit 106, 107 Monday -- easily," says Tuma.It'll cool off from there, ever so slightly."Tuesday and Wednesday are no picnic," say Tuma. He forecasts places like Antioch and Walnut Creek to still see highs around 102 and 103 through Wednesday."The cooling off period is going to be so gradual that we'll likely stay in this heat wave for four days," he adds. "Even next weekend still looks pretty warm."There's unfortunately not going to be a 24-hour cooling difference that everyone is looking for."If you're looking for a bright side with this heat wave, at least the air quality won't be terrible. It's expected to deteriorate starting Friday, but should only be in the "moderate" category, with an air quality index between 50 and 100."Visually you'll see that haze in the atmosphere, but the health effects really aren't too crazy and the air isn't too smoky."It's not much of a bright side, but in 2020 we'll take what we can get.