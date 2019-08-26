FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Fairfield police busted a series of illegal sideshows on Friday night and they had a little help from above.
The California Highway Patrol brought in a helicopter and it paid off.
While it was in the air it spotted vehicles spinning donuts near Huntington Drive and Stanford Court.
Police swooped in and towed a couple of the cars taking part.
One person was arrested and two others were cited.
RELATED: ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Oakland sideshows called "monster," speed-related activity kills driver
Fairfield police call in helicopter to help bust sideshows
SIDESHOW
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News