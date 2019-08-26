sideshow

Fairfield police call in helicopter to help bust sideshows

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Fairfield police busted a series of illegal sideshows on Friday night and they had a little help from above.

The California Highway Patrol brought in a helicopter and it paid off.

While it was in the air it spotted vehicles spinning donuts near Huntington Drive and Stanford Court.

Police swooped in and towed a couple of the cars taking part.

One person was arrested and two others were cited.

RELATED: ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Oakland sideshows called "monster," speed-related activity kills driver
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldside showcrimesideshowfairfield
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIDESHOW
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland sideshows called 'monster' as violence, crashes continue
Crackdown on sideshows in Oakland every weekend this summer
Sideshow caught on tape in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood
EXCLUSIVE: Driver carjacked during Oakland sideshow breaks silence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Union Street merchants outraged over increased store break-ins
CHP investigates deadly crash near Brentwood
ABC7 News partners with Taylor Family Foundation to send kids with life-altering health conditions to Camp Arroyo
Police investigating incident at Great Mall in Milpitas, warn public to avoid area
G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires
Fund backed by Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $5M to combat Amazon rainforest fires
Coast Guard searching for missing man in Discovery Bay
Show More
See how Disney's newly announced Star Wars immersive hotel will look
Giants rally behind Longoria to edge Athletics 5-4
Suspect in life-threatening condition after struck by unmarked SFPD car
Climate change divides Democrats at DNC meeting in SF
Block party brings neighbors together for fire preparedness
More TOP STORIES News