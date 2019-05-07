Highway 4 reopens in Brentwood following crash that killed at least 1 person

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- Both directions of Highway 4 have reopened in Brentwood following a fatal crash Monday.The crash was first reported around 4:35 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 at Balfour Road.At least one person has died, but it's not yet clear whether any other injuries have been reported.An officer could be seen administering a field sobriety test on a man at the scene who was ultimately arrested.A Sig-alert was issued for traffic in both directions around 4:50 p.m.