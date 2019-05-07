Highway 4 reopens in Brentwood following crash that killed at least 1 person

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- Both directions of Highway 4 have reopened in Brentwood following a fatal crash Monday.

The crash was first reported around 4:35 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 at Balfour Road.

At least one person has died, but it's not yet clear whether any other injuries have been reported.

An officer could be seen administering a field sobriety test on a man at the scene who was ultimately arrested.

A Sig-alert was issued for traffic in both directions around 4:50 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodtraffic fatalitiesduifatal crashhighway 4dui crash
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News