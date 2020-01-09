Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The suspect of a hit-and-run crash was killed after hitting a parked car and then slamming into a tree in Treasure Island early this morning.

Police say the driver was speeding on Avenue H around 1 a.m. when the crash happened.

Nobody else was injured, according to police.

Police have the area closed off for the investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
treasure islandcar crashhit and runsfpd
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Person removed from BART tracks near Concord station
East Bay neighborhood on edge after brazen burglaries
Newsom signs order to make vacant state land into homeless shelters
New CA bill requires backup batteries for cell towers
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with showers overnight
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Show More
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
BART directors will vote on system-wide Wi-Fi
WATCH IN 60: Sexual assault suspect arrested, protest over Iran handling, new cell tower bill
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
Spike in e-scooter injuries across US, report says
More TOP STORIES News