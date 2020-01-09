Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The suspect of a hit-and-run crash was killed after hitting a parked car and then slamming into a tree in Treasure Island early this morning.
Police say the driver was speeding on Avenue H around 1 a.m. when the crash happened.
Nobody else was injured, according to police.
Police have the area closed off for the investigation.
