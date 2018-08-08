#HolyFire update: 4,129 acres, 5% containment. 🔥 has grown near Horsethief Cyn. area. There will be continued aerial & ground firefighting today, with dozer lines being constructed. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 8, 2018

The Holy Fire is not letting up Wednesday as it continues to burn out of control in the Cleveland National Forest in Southern California for the third day.Fire resources are being stretched to the max as crews deal with steep and rugged terrain between Orange and Riverside counties.Hundreds of firefighters remain on the front lines, dealing with bone-dry conditions and triple-digit heat. Ten helicopters and seven fixed-wing aircraft are assisting the firefighters.Fire officials had lowered the acreage of the fire to 3,399 acres on Tuesday but raised it to 4,129 acres Wednesday morning. The containment remains at 5 percent.No major injuries have been reported. Evacuations were ordered in the Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon areas, as well as the Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds.Mandatory evacuations:- Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon areas, as well as the Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds.- Horsethief Canyon, McVicker, Rice, El Cariso, Glen Eden, Sycamore Creek, Rancho Capistrano.A care and reception center is available at Temescal Canyon High School, 18760 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore for residents.Voluntary evacuation warnings:- Highway 74 (Ortega Highway) west from Lookout Restaurant to Nichols Institute and all connecting roads in the communities of Rancho Capistrano, El Cariso Village and Blue Jay. Residents are advised to exit west to Orange County to avoid fire equipment coming up on the Elsinore side.The fire has been burning since Monday. The cause of the blaze was unknown.