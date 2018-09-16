BAY AREA LIFE: 7 tips for remodeling!

7 tips for remodeling!American Kitchen Company is the Bay Area's leading expert in residential remodel! Offering countless design services, quality materials, and attention to detail, the skilled contractors at American Kitchen Company deliver timeless remodels for any space.If you are planning a remodel, keep in mind the following tips for a seamless and stylish renovation:1. Hiring unlicensed contractors is financially risky, especially if the builder is injured while working on your property.2. The National Electrical Code (NEC) cites the latest regulations for electrical installation and safety.3. Make sure all of your remodeling projects follow NEC rules to avoid electrical mishaps.4. A dedicated circuit prevents wire overheating and electrical fires by providing energy to a single appliance.5. Kitchen appliances, such as your refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, each require a dedicated line to prevent circuit overloading.6. Structural engineers ensure that your dream space is aesthetically pleasing and physically stable.7. American Kitchen Company's in-house engineers creatively build solid structures, so your space is correctly constructed the first time.