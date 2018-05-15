7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Reports: Fresh coat of paint to spruce up your home

EMBED </>More Videos

Is the outside of your home looking a bit blah? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney tells you which fresh coat of Consumer Reports recommended paint can turn a drab house into a fab house. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Is the outside of your home looking a bit blah? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney tells you which fresh coat of Consumer Reports recommended paint can turn a drab house into a fab house.

Professional painters know there's nothing like a fresh coat of paint to spruce up your home's exterior. "A fresh coat of paint goes a long way," said Orlando De Leon, Professional Painter. "It's not that expensive, it gives a tremendous different look to a property and it gives you value. You're also protecting your home," he said.

Choosing the right paint makes a big difference, too. And that's where Consumer Reports comes in.

To find the best, Consumer Reports testers leave samples on the roof, exposed to sun, wind, rain, and snow for three years.

"By using lower quality wood and putting the panels on an angle, we triple the effect of weather," said Rico De Paz, Consumer Reports Paint Expert. "So, one year is comparable to three years, two years is comparable to six years, and three years is comparable to nine years on your home."

For a fast fix, focus on the front door. "Because your front door is typically the focal point of your house, you should use a semi-gloss finish. It stands out from the rest of the siding and it's easy to clean," said De Paz.

This $37 Clark and Kensington paint, shown in our video above, will look great even after nine years.

Feeling ambitious? Tackling the trim around windows, shutters, steps, and fences can make a big impact, too.

If your whole house needs a facelift, Consumer Reports says consider this top-rated Behr Premium Ultra Exterior paint. At $39 a can, it outperforms paints that cost twice as much.

If you want to take the painting party inside, Consumer Reports says consider Behr Premium Plus Enamel from Home Depot. It is excellent at hiding darker colors in just one coat and, at $28 a can, it's a Consumer Reports Best Buy.

Written and produced by Justin Mendoza.

Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit Consumer Reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homereal estatehome improvementhome repairspaint7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsconsumer reportsconstructionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!
BAY AREA LIFE: Solid wood furniture made to last!
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News