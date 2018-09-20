HURRICANE FLORENCE

Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Hurricane Florence aftermath

EMBED </>More Videos

Guardians of Rescue volunteers rescued two horses found in neck-deep floodwaters after Hurricane Florence in Pender County, North Carolina. (Guardians of Rescue/Storyful)

PENDER COUNTY, NC --
Two horses were rescued seemingly at the last minute when volunteers found them neck deep in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Rescue organization Guardians of Rescue said the horses were "tired, scared, confused" and had "not much left in them" when volunteers found them in Pender County, North Carolina.

"One kept going under...the other would let out a cry to get his attention," Guardians of Rescue wrote on Facebook. Video shared by the organization showed the animals in the water in a wooded area near what appeared to be a home or possibly a barn.

Volunteers guided the animals onto a porch where they are able to safely shelter in place until the waters recede, Guardians of Rescue said.

In the video shared to Facebook, a volunteer could be heard saying that the group was on the way to rescue nine dogs trapped in trailers when they happened upon the horses.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weatherhurricane florencenorth carolina newsanimal rescuefloodinghorsesanimalsanimals in peril
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Steph Curry, Chris Paul, John Wall start Hurricane Florence fundraiser
Rescued dog climbed onto kitchen counter to escape Florence flooding
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto
Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support
Shooting near SoCal high school prompts lockdown
Lawyer: Kavanaugh's accuser can testify next week if terms fair
San Leandro PD offers crime prevention program to local businesses
Show More
Suge Knight pleads 'no contest' to voluntary manslaughter over fatal confrontation
DMV says outage fixed, Bay Area residents still report issues
Maryland shooting: 4 dead, including suspect
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
Woman with Down syndrome rejected by every sorority
More News