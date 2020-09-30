Science

Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine

The waters off the southern tip of New Jersey are the horseshoe crab capital of the world.

The creepy looking critters have been around about 450 million years and are in high demand from pharmaceutical companies.

Horseshoe crab blood is hypersensitive to dangerous bacteria that can develop in injectable medicines and vaccines.

Now, the prehistoric creatures are playing a key role in a massive inoculation campaign involving several drug companies racing to develop, and gain approval for, a COVID-19 vaccine.

David Wheeler, Executive Director of the Conserve Wildlife Foundation, said since the horseshoe crab is a protected species, pharmaceutical companies are only allowed to collect the crabs and extract their blood.

"There are certain numbers that are allowed. There's a certain percentage of blood that they're able to take, about a third. And then they're supposed to be returned to the environment," he said. "Our concern is that there's never been any real transparency."

Pharmaceutical officials estimate between 3% and 5% of the crabs die in the process.

Environmental experts estimate it's more like 15%.

The reason it matters is not just the risk to the horseshoe crab population, but also the threat to migratory birds that depend on the crabs' eggs in the Delaware Bay for food as they travel round-trip between the Arctic and South America.

Dr. Larry Niles, a wildlife biologist, says a synthetic alternative to horseshoe crab blood called Recombinant Factor C, or RFC, is already being used by pharmaceutical companies in Europe.

"For some reason, the US pharmacopeia has basically placed so much restriction on RFC that it's going to take years to get it approved," he said.

Both Niles and Wheeler say they are not against the use of horseshoe crabs in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine, but want drug companies to prove that they are doing it safely and responsibly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenorth cape mayvaccinescoronavirus testingcoronavirusanimalscience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live updates: Glass Fire threatens Calistoga as winds expected to worsen
SF opening indoor dining today with restrictions
Hotter, drier Bay Area weather could set stage for more wildfires
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Police activity closes all eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge in SF
Young Bay Area voters weigh in on contentious presidential debate
Coronavirus updates: Palo Alto schools move closer to in-person learning
Show More
Firefighters hold line on Glass Fire on Hwy 29 in Napa Co.
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Trump takes aim at Oakland, calls city 'violent' during 1st debate
Map shows scope of Glass Fire's damage
Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released Friday
More TOP STORIES News