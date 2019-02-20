House Speaker Nancy Pelosi among those targeted by Coast Guard officer

A U.S. Coast Guard officer will appear in court Thurwsday to answer domestic terrorism charges and plotting against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A U.S. Coast Guard officer will appear in court Thursday to answer domestic terrorism charges and plotting against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Federal agents say Lieutenant Christopher Paul Hasson assembled an arsenal inside his Maryland home. It included 15 guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Hasson is accused of assembling a hit list targeting journalists and top Democrats like Pelosi of San Francisco.

Court papers also describe Hasson as being a white supremacist.
