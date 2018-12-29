NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --The Newman Police Department has set up an account where funds can be donated to the family of slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh.
VIDEO: Brother of Newman Corporal Ronil Singh thanks officers for capturing suspect
Only one account has been authorized to go directly to the family, and the department is warning people not to donate to any others. But, donations can be made several different ways:
In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)
Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307
Online:
Via credit card.
Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.