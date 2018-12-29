CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

How to donate to family of slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

Reggie Singh, brother of fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh, tearfully thanked deputies after an arrest was made in the case. (KGO-TV)

NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --
The Newman Police Department has set up an account where funds can be donated to the family of slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh.

VIDEO: Brother of Newman Corporal Ronil Singh thanks officers for capturing suspect

Only one account has been authorized to go directly to the family, and the department is warning people not to donate to any others. But, donations can be made several different ways:

In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)

Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307

Online:
Via credit card.

Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.
