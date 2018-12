The Newman Police Department has set up an account where funds can be donated to the family of slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh. Only one account has been authorized to go directly to the family, and the department is warning people not to donate to any others. But, donations can be made several different ways:Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)Stanislaus Sworn Deputies AssociationCorporal Ronil Singh Memorial FundPO Box 2314Ceres, CA 95307