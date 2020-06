How to make cafe-quality cold brew from home with Mr. Espresso

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Need a caffeine boost? Believe it or not, you can make a tasty coffee beverage with ingredients you already have in your kitchen.Luigi Di Ruocco is the vice president of Mr. Espresso and a pro when it comes to making cold brew. In this episode, Luigi shares his favorite recipes and tips that are sure to take your cold brew to the next level. Follow these steps to to become an at-home barista!Use a 17-ounce French PressAdd 56 grams of coarsely ground coffee (2 oz. or about 4 tbsp.)Stir in 480 grams of cold waterCover with plunger and steep for 24 hours at room temperaturePush plunger down after steeping and pour filtered cold brew into a carafe3 oz Fevertree Tonic3 oz Cold Brew1 oz Simple Syrup3-4 dashes of orange bitters1 orange peelMix and serve over large ice cubes.6 oz. 24-Hour Cold Brew made with a dark roasted coffee1 oz. Brown Sugar Simple Syrup1 oz. Heavy Cream2 Mint Leaves1) Add brown sugar and water into a pot and boil.2) Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.1) Add all ingredients to a Boston shaker filled full of ice.2) Vigorously shake and strain into a chilled glass, served neat.3) Garnish with additional mint.For more great recipes, click here Mr. Espresso is part of Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which helps promote the Bay Area restaurant community. To learn how GGRA is offering resources to restaurants during COVID-19, visit ggra.org.