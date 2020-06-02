Learn From Home

How to make cafe-quality cold brew from home with Mr. Espresso

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Need a caffeine boost? Believe it or not, you can make a tasty coffee beverage with ingredients you already have in your kitchen.

Luigi Di Ruocco is the vice president of Mr. Espresso and a pro when it comes to making cold brew. In this episode, Luigi shares his favorite recipes and tips that are sure to take your cold brew to the next level. Follow these steps to to become an at-home barista!

Cold Brew:
Use a 17-ounce French Press
Add 56 grams of coarsely ground coffee (2 oz. or about 4 tbsp.)
Stir in 480 grams of cold water
Cover with plunger and steep for 24 hours at room temperature
Push plunger down after steeping and pour filtered cold brew into a carafe

Cold Brew Tonic
3 oz Fevertree Tonic
3 oz Cold Brew
1 oz Simple Syrup

3-4 dashes of orange bitters
1 orange peel

Mix and serve over large ice cubes.

Cold Brew Shakerato
6 oz. 24-Hour Cold Brew made with a dark roasted coffee
1 oz. Brown Sugar Simple Syrup
1 oz. Heavy Cream
2 Mint Leaves

Directions for simple syrup:

1) Add brown sugar and water into a pot and boil.
2) Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.

Directions for drink:
1) Add all ingredients to a Boston shaker filled full of ice.
2) Vigorously shake and strain into a chilled glass, served neat.
3) Garnish with additional mint.

For more great recipes, click here.

Mr. Espresso is part of Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which helps promote the Bay Area restaurant community. To learn how GGRA is offering resources to restaurants during COVID-19, visit ggra.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscohow torecipeshelter in placelearn from homecoffee
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEARN FROM HOME
Learn from Home: Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
'Super Science with Drew': Tides and the moon
Here are tips for making homemade pizza with the family
'Super Science with Drew': Make your own weather station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
George Floyd live updates: San Mateo Co. becomes latest to implement curfew
Here's everything allowed to reopen in CA
NAACP leader explains stakes of protesting during COVID-19
Doctor's Note: How to safely protest during a pandemic
ABC7 Kumasi Aaron shares how to be an ally
Vandals use forklift to barge into Fairfield Best Buy store
Show More
Virginia county pulls officers from DC after Trump photo-op
LIVE: Police line streets of downtown following Floyd march
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
Vallejo mayor says 1st floor of City Hall uninhabitable after break-in, fire
Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News