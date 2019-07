How to stop crime: 7 tips from an actual Bay Area police chief

The @CampbellPolice Department is working to Build a Better Bay Area through safety! Here’s just one step they take - the officers, along with area kids, placed these informative papers on cars in their Downtown to help slow down car break-ins. pic.twitter.com/ZOZsRHaQsY — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 10, 2019

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- In our efforts to continue Building a Better Bay Area , ABC7 is focusing in on safety.We sat down with Campbell Police Chief David Carmichael and asked questions to find out what you can do to live a safer life in the Bay Area.Here are 7 tips Chief Carmichael has for anyone looking to be safer and to stop crime in their neighborhoods.In addition to these tips, the Campbell Police Department are always doing things to keep their community safe.You can see what they are up to on their Instagram Twitter or their website Stay tuned to ABC7 News for more ways to be safe as we continue Building a Better Bay Area.