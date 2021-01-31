Freeway shooting shuts down westbound lanes of I-80 in Pinole, CHP says

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- All westbound lanes of I-80 between Appian Way and Richmond Parkway are now back open after a shooting closed the freeway for almost two hours Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol says.
Officers say one person was shot and the CHP closed the freeway between Pinole and Richmond around 9:07 p.m.
The CHP says they don't have any information on the victim's condition and did not release any information on a suspect.
