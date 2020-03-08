Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry flu: Warriors star diagnosed with influenza A, ruled out vs. 76ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors' Stephen Curry will not play Saturday night against the 76ers after coming down with the flu.

He was diagnosed with influenza A Saturday morning, according to the Warriors Team Physician Dr. Robert Nied.

"He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19," Dr. Robert Nied said. "He has the seasonal flu."



The Warriors have started their team protocol for treating him for influenza exposure. Doctors say they have identified the "probable source contact" from who he got the flu.

This person "is not part of basketball operations," Dr. Robert Nied said.

Curry played his first game Thursday night after missing 58 games with his left-hand injury. He scored 23 points in 27 minutes in Golden State's 113-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

