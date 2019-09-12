Have you seen Otis? Instagram popular pug stolen out of San Francisco apartment

By Liz Kreutz
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you seen Otis?

That's the question Kelly Fitch is desperately asking everyone and anyone after her 7-year-old pug Otis was apparently stolen out of her San Francisco apartment.

Otis -- who is known on Instagram as @OtisthePugSF -- is quite popular on social media with nearly 13,000 followers.

Fitch says she came home to her Mission District apartment Wednesday night and Otis was nowhere to be found. She believes he was stolen and is now offering a $15,000 reward for his safe return.



"I can't even wrap my head around who would do this," Fitch said. "I'm in shock."

Fitch lives alone and says she rarely brings guests over since she lives in a studio. She has security cameras, which she says she's watched a "million times over," but they didn't capture anything.

Fitch says she is doing everything she can to find Otis.

"I'm an event planner and have an event for 2,000 people that starts tomorrow," she said, "Skipping that-- risking losing my job so I can find my pug."

