Jalen Carter, a top NFL Draft prospect, turned himself in to police, but says he is confident he will be exonerated. Chantee Lans is in the newsroom with details.

Jalen Carter arrest: NFL Draft prospect turns himself in after Georgia teammate killed in crash

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter turned himself in to law enforcement, after he was charged in connection to a crash that killed a teammate and team employee.

Police are alleging that Carter, who is projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, was racing Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler Lecroy before their fatal crash.

Carter spoke publicly after being dealt reckless driving and racing charges. He said he would return to Athens to "make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented."

"There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of all wrongdoing," Carter said.

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

In the fatal incident, it was discovered that their Ford Expedition was traveling at around 104 mph and LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

SEE MORE: Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in tragic car crash

Carter's representatives previously told police in Athens that they were "making arrangements for (Carter) to turn himself in," Shaun Barnett, a spokesman for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, has told ABC News.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed his concern about the charges in a statement issued Wednesday:

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

Willock, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. LeCroy was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, suffered minor injuries. Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with more serious injuries.

Georgia athletic department officials said on Jan. 28 that the vehicle driven by LeCroy was expected to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)