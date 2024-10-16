Jimmy Carter casts ballot in 2024 election after recently turning 100

Carter's grandson said the former president would vote for Kamala Harris.

Jimmy Carter and his hometown of Plains celebrate the 39th president's 100th birthday

Jimmy Carter celebrates his 100th birthday Jimmy Carter and his hometown of Plains celebrate the 39th president's 100th birthday

Jimmy Carter celebrates his 100th birthday Jimmy Carter and his hometown of Plains celebrate the 39th president's 100th birthday

Jimmy Carter celebrates his 100th birthday Jimmy Carter and his hometown of Plains celebrate the 39th president's 100th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter has voted in the 2024 election, the Carter Center confirmed Wednesday.

Carter, the oldest living president, voted by mail on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

NOTE: The video is from a previous report.

Jason Carter, the former president's grandson, told ABC News earlier this week that the former president planned on voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the "next couple of days."

"It's going to be the next couple days; the absentee ballots have gone out," Jason Carter said.

Carter recently celebrated his 100th birthday. As he neared the milestone, his family said he was trying to live until he could vote for Harris.

Carter entered hospice care in early 2023 amid health challenges. Last year, he made a rare public appearance when he attended a memorial service for his late wife, Rosalynn Carter.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report the news of Carter's vote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.