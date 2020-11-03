2020 presidential election

Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church - and the grave of his late son, Beau.

Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, the church he typically visits on Sunday when home. Biden had granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie in tow Tuesday.

After a brief church visit, the four walked to Beau Biden's grave in the church cemetery.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Biden's late wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972, shortly after Biden was elected senator. They are also buried in the cemetery.

Biden is spending the rest of his day in Pennsylvania as he makes a final push to get out the vote.
Related topics:
politicsdelawarebeau bidenvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential election
