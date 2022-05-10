education

Lawmakers call for Sonoma State Pres. Judy Sakaki to resign amid growing scandal

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Two Sonoma County lawmakers have called on the President of Sonoma State University to step down.

It comes after faculty members approved a "no-confidence" vote over the leadership of President Judy Sakaki.

A Sonoma State University employee told ABC7 News that 44% of eligible faculty participated in the vote. 173 voted for "no confidence", and 105 voted against "no confidence."

Democratic State Senators Bill Dodd of Napa, who represents the district enclosing Sonoma State University, and Mike McGuire, an alumnus of the school, released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"The faculty has spoken and it's time for the healing process to begin. President Sakaki should step down for the greater good of the university."


Sakaki has faced criticism for how she handled campus sexual harassment allegations against her husband - and her oversight of the budget and enrollment.

