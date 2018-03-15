HIT AND RUN

Jury finds SF 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

A jury unanimously found an officer known as the "Hot Cop" of San Francisco's Castro District guilty in a hit-and-run crash that injured two pedestrians back in 2015. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A jury in San Francisco unanimously found San Francisco Police Officer Christopher Kohrs guilty of two felony counts of hit and run.

RELATED: San Francisco 'Hot Cop' charged with 2 felonies in hit-and-run

Kohrs, previously known as the Hot Cop of the Castro was accused of hit and run in a November 2015 incident at Broadway and Montgomery just after 2am. Two victims sustained injuries.

"Ultimately this man was brought to justice it doesn't matter whether you're a police officer, whether you're an everyday person everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions and that's exactly what we saw here today," said Max Szabo, a Spokesperson with the District Attorney's Office.

Victor Perez, one of the victims, told ABC7 News by text Thursday he felt pity and resentment for Officer Kohrs.

RELATED: San Francisco 'Hot Cop' charged with 2 felonies in hit-and-run

Kohrs' attorney argued he ran because he was in danger from a mob that had gathered who recognized him as the Hot Cop of the Castro.

"I don't ever criticize a jury I think the process is one that we have to respect doesn't mean that I'm not disappointed, I'm extremely disappointed," said Defense Attorney Peter Furst.

The judge remanded Kohrs to custody saying he was a flight risk.

"He didn't appear before the police for a number of hours but he did come himself in and the idea that he's a flight risk because of that one instance is not one with which I agree," said Furst.

RELATED: Video offers clue following arrest of 'Hot Cop' in SF hit-and-run

Sentencing is scheduled for April 4th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimepolicehit and runhit and run accidentcrasharrestSFPDcastrocourtcourt caseSan FranciscoCastro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Hot Cop' of San Francisco ordered to stand trial on felony hit-and-run charges
San Francisco cop pleads not guilty in felony hit-and-run
SF 'Hot Cop' charged with 2 felonies in hit-and-run
Video offers clue following arrest of 'Hot Cop' in SF hit-and-run
HIT AND RUN
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman
Beloved SF pedicab driver dies from hit-and-run injuries
SFPD releases surveillance video, photos of car in pedicab hit-and-run
Driver arrested in SJ hit-and-run crash involving at least 6 vehicles
SFPD still searching for suspect accused of injuring SF pedicab driver in crash
More hit and run
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News