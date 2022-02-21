Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within his 'Justice World Tour' team

EMBED <>More Videos

Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within team

LAS VEGAS -- Justin Bieber's "Justice World Tour" has been struck by COVID-19.

Bieber was set to take the stage in Las Vegas Sunday night, but that concert has now been postponed to June 28 following a COVID-19 outbreak within the 27-year-old pop star's team.

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," the tour said on their Twitter page.

According to Variety, Bieber himself has also tested positive for coronavirus.



Tickets bought for Sunday's Las Vegas show will be honored for the rescheduled date, and refunds can be made at the point of purchase, according to the tour.

No other tour dates have been postponed yet.

Bieber is expected to play at The Forum in Inglewood on Thursday, but it's unclear if that will happen.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlas vegasconcertjustin biebercoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclas vegascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden, Putin agree to summit later this week
Police: Man shot several times in SF's Mission District has died
Mother viciously attacked at East Bay McDonald's drive-thru line
NBA All-Star Game 2022: Latest news, starters and updates
How are our immune systems doing against COVID-19 variants?
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Show More
Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
OUSD teachers threaten to strike in battle against school closures
SF Chinese New Year Parade returns with hope, relief
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
More TOP STORIES News