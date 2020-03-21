Coronavirus

Man arrested after claiming to have COVID-19 during Facebook Live inside North Carolina Walmart

ALBEMARLE, N.C. -- A man has been charged with perpetrating a hoax after he walked around a North Carolina Walmart conducting a Facebook Live saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Albemarle police said it happened March 18.

According to authorities, Justin Rhodes, 31, was conducting a Facebook Live video inside of the Walmart stating he tested positive for coronavirus.

Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department arrested Rhodes and charged him with felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

He received a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nchoaxarrestfacebookcoronaviruswalmartfacebook livenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News