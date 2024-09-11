Justin Timberlake reaches deal to resolve DWI case in the Hamptons: ABC News sources

The pop star is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday.

Justin Timberlake has reached a deal to resolve his driving while intoxicated case in the Hamptons, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The pop star is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday to plead guilty and pay a fine, resolving the misdemeanor charges, the sources said.

Timberlake was leaving the American Hotel in June when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane. The officer smelled booze on his breath, according to a police report.

In a criminal complaint, police added that Timberlake had bloodshot, glassy eyes. He also had slow speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint noted that Timberlake told the arresting officer he had only one drink.

As part of his arrest, Timberlake's license was also suspended because he refused a chemical test at the time. However, since it's an out-of-state license, it only affects his ability to drive in New York.

He's pleaded not guilty twice to charges stemming from his arrest for driving while intoxicated. Following his first not-guilty plea, he had a re-arraignment on Aug. 2, where the singer appeared virtually, after a paperwork error when he was initially charged.

After his arrest, Timberlake addressed what he was going through during a performance at Chicago's United Center on June 21.

"We've been through ups and downs and lefts and rights," he said.

"It's been a tough week," he continued. "But you're here, and I'm here."

Timberlake is currently on his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour." His next show will be later this month in New Jersey.