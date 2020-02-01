ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A person has been shot outside a high school in Antioch where there was a varsity basketball game Friday night.
Police tell us there was a disturbance in the parking lot at Deer Valley High school that led to the shooting.
The person shot was a juvenile.
Police have not released their condition or said if they are looking for suspects.
The basketball game was against Antioch High School.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments
Juvenile shot outside Deer Valley High school in Antioch
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News