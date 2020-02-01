Juvenile shot outside Deer Valley High school in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A person has been shot outside a high school in Antioch where there was a varsity basketball game Friday night.

Police tell us there was a disturbance in the parking lot at Deer Valley High school that led to the shooting.

The person shot was a juvenile.

Police have not released their condition or said if they are looking for suspects.

The basketball game was against Antioch High School.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
antiochcrimehigh schoolbasketballman shot
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Faithful take over official 49ers Team House ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
South Bay restaurants offering deals for Super Bowl parties
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
Create an NFL game ball at the Super Bowl Experience
Show More
SF's Riordan Catholic High school going coed, upsetting many parents, students
WATCH IN 60: Santa Clara County coronavirus, homeless camp cleared, 49ers fans to Miami
Super Bowl 2020: Your guide to the best TVs for watching the game
Amid coronavirus outbreak, doctors remind us: flu is deadlier
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
More TOP STORIES News