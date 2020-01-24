Arts & Entertainment

Extras wanted for San Francisco 'Project Ice Cream' film possibly starring Keanu Reeves

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Listen up, Bay Area! Do you want to be in a movie, starring Keanu Reeves? A casting agency is looking for extras to work on an upcoming feature film in San Francisco.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves to return to San Francisco after being spotted eating ice cream ahead of 'Matrix 4', report says

News of Reeves and "The Matrix 4" has been creating a lot of excitement around the Bay Area in recent weeks.

First, Reeves was spotted eating ice cream alone in Alameda and the internet lost it. Now, Dwyer Casting is looking for extras to appear in a major Hollywood movie.

RELATED: Actor Keanu Reeves spotted eating ice cream in Alameda

You may remember, parts of "Matrix Reloaded" were filmed in Oakland and Alameda in 2001.

The fourth installment of the franchise is scheduled to begin filming in February. And, the San Francisco Film Commission confirmed that they are working on permits for a production under the code name, of all things, "Project Ice Cream."

The belief is that "Project Ice Cream" is code for "The Matrix 4".

Dwyer Casting says it's "seeking men & women 18+ for background work on the upcoming feature film: Project Ice Cream". The job pays $124.72 for 8 hours.

Filming is set to get underway in San Francisco February 5-March 1.

"Must be available to work a full day," posted Dwyer Casting.

"The Matrix 4" will hit theaters on May 20, 2021.

