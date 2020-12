ASHLAND, Ky. (KGO) -- This is the perfect blend of winter and Christmas creativity.Believe it or not, a man in Kentucky decided instead of using a shovel to clear the snow from his driveway, a trusty old flamethrower would work even better!The guy even dressed up as Cousin Eddie from the holiday favorite movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."That explains why he is only wearing a hat and a bathrobe.