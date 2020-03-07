Comedian Kevin Hart has 'the talk' with Oakland students about money

Comedian Kevin Hart stopped by Oakland High School but he wasn't there to do a comedy routine. Hart had a serious talk with students about spending habits and financial literacy.
The actor opened up about his own struggles with money. He told the students that no one taught him about finances, so when he got his first big paycheck of $200,000 for a comedy special, he spent it all on glitzy items and ended up with a debt of $120,000.
He said he had to seek out advice on paying taxes, saving money and wise spending habits when another big paycheck came his way.
"It was so hard not to go out and get another car. I put my head down and said, here, take it. I owe it. I owe all of it. None of this is mine. Take it," said Hart. "But the best feeling in the world was knowing I did the right thing, that I was responsible for the first time with my money."
Hart's visit was sponsored by Chase, which has donated $1 million to Oakland Promise to teach students about financial literacy.
We believe that #opportunitychangeseverything. This graphic illustrates the impact we've had in just a few short years. Help us continue our work in service of #Oakland children, students, and families with a year-end donation. And happy new year! https://t.co/swCJlPRwBT pic.twitter.com/efxWFKoTWw— Oakland Promise (@OaklandPromise) December 31, 2019
"All the things that Kevin Hart was talking about we are going to put into action to get them to think about budgeting and developing a path to save for college," said Mia Bonta, the CEO of Oakland Promise, which instructs students about college and gets them thinking about their future and financial wellness.