Legendary KGO 810 radio says goodbye to SF Bay Area after 80 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- KGO 810 News radio announced on Thursday that it is signing off the Bay Area airwaves.

The following statement was posted on Twitter:

"Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO. Over the last 80 years, KGO has been here for Bay Area listeners covering and discussing all the news that has impacted our world and local communities. We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all of the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO. On Monday, 810AM begins a new era. We hope you will tune in."

