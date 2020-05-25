obituary

Kit Yarrow, award-winning consumer psychologist and longtime ABC7 contributor, dies at 61

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman with a long list of accomplishments and an expert seen often here on ABC7 News has died.

Kit Yarrow was a consumer psychologist, author, consultant and professor at Golden Gate University.

She's been featured in stories here on ABC7 News for more than 15 years.

Yarrow passed away Thursday from ovarian cancer.

During her battle with cancer she remained kind, strong and brave, raising more than $20,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

In March, she traveled to Washington D.C. to lobby Congress for research funds to find a cure for the disease.

Yarrow was 61.

Read some of Kit Yarrow's past stories here:

  • Retail isn't dead! Here's what stores are doing to lure in customers

  • Bay Area companies use smartphones to personalize shopping in stores

  • Each day, we are influenced to make thoughtless purchases so here are tips on how to be a better shopper

  • Generation X learns how to be thrifty


  • Consumer spending for the holiday season

  • Using technology to shop better

  • Hottest sale items on Black Friday

  • Black Friday shopping secrets

  • Health group targets McDonald's in new TV spot
