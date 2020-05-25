Kit Yarrow, award-winning consumer psychologist and longtime ABC7 contributor, dies at 61

Read some of Kit Yarrow's past stories here:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman with a long list of accomplishments and an expert seen often here on ABC7 News has died.Kit Yarrow was a consumer psychologist, author, consultant and professor at Golden Gate University.She's been featured in stories here on ABC7 News for more than 15 years.Yarrow passed away Thursday from ovarian cancer.During her battle with cancer she remained kind, strong and brave, raising more than $20,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.In March, she traveled to Washington D.C. to lobby Congress for research funds to find a cure for the disease.Yarrow was 61.