Kitten makes its way inside wall, needs fire crew to make opening to be rescued

A Fire and Rescue team was called out to respond to a kitten who had become lodged inside of the walls.
"Hello! Aww it came out. Aww hi!" the camera person remarked as the cat was pulled out.
Crews used a thermal imaging camera to find where the tiny orange tabby was hiding.
Firefighters were then able to cut a small rectangle into the drywall right where the kitty was stuck.
"The crews weren't kitten around and with a little coaxing, the rest is hiss-tory," the New South Wales Fire and Rescue team wrote on Facebook.