Appearance of man in KKK-style hood at San Diego County supermarket under investigation

SANTEE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating whether a customer at a Vons store in Santee, California, committed a criminal act when he appeared at the market wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.It was a disturbing sight for shoppers at the Southern California grocery store over the weekend.A shopper was seen strolling the aisle wearing a Klan hood as a face covering.Multiple shoppers complained to store employees about the man. Those employees reportedly approached him several times, telling him to remove the covering or leave the store.The man eventually did take off the hood when he got to the checkout line.The mayor of Santee, John Minto, called the man's attire a "symbol of hate" and said it would not be tolerated. The man reportedly left the market by the time deputies arrived.He released a statement on behalf of the city council. "There was an incident in Santee on Saturday where citizens photographed a male wearing attire that depicted a symbol of hatred,'' Minto wrote. "The citizens and Vons employees took steps to address the situation. Many thanks to all who stepped forward to curtail this sad reminder of intolerance. Santee, its leaders, and I will not tolerate such behavior. Santee and its citizens are great, and this particular individual's actions are not representative of us as a people and a wonderful city."