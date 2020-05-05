Appearance of man in KKK-style hood at San Diego County supermarket under investigation

SANTEE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating whether a customer at a Vons store in Santee, California, committed a criminal act when he appeared at the market wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.

It was a disturbing sight for shoppers at the Southern California grocery store over the weekend.

A shopper was seen strolling the aisle wearing a Klan hood as a face covering.

Multiple shoppers complained to store employees about the man. Those employees reportedly approached him several times, telling him to remove the covering or leave the store.

The man eventually did take off the hood when he got to the checkout line.

The mayor of Santee, John Minto, called the man's attire a "symbol of hate" and said it would not be tolerated. The man reportedly left the market by the time deputies arrived.

He released a statement on behalf of the city council. "There was an incident in Santee on Saturday where citizens photographed a male wearing attire that depicted a symbol of hatred,'' Minto wrote. "The citizens and Vons employees took steps to address the situation. Many thanks to all who stepped forward to curtail this sad reminder of intolerance. Santee, its leaders, and I will not tolerate such behavior. Santee and its citizens are great, and this particular individual's actions are not representative of us as a people and a wonderful city."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiaracismgrocery storeinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Trader Joe's employees tested positive for COVID-19 in SF, report says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening businesses
Early Cinco de Mayo celebrations in SJ attract crowds, car stunts
COVID-19 Diaries: Front-line workers share their stories
Coronavirus: More than 100 newly confirmed cases in SF
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Andrew Yang to discuss All Americans Movement on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Wendy's reports supply chain issues at some San Jose locations
Stanford resumes non-emergency surgeries
Phase 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News