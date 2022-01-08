Golden State Warriors

'Dub nation, I'm back': Klay Thompson set to return to Golden State Warriors on Sunday

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's official: Klay Thompson is making a comeback! The Golden State Warriors confirmed on Saturday he is set to return in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a new video by the three-time NBA champion, the Golden State Warriors tweeted a three-second clip of Thompson saying, "Dub Nation, I'm back."


The shooting guard has been away from the game for more than two years after he tore the ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals .







On Instagram, Klay wrote, "How I'm pulling up to chase tomorrow. Bill Murray is my spirit animal. I'M SO EXCITED TO SEE YA'LL DUB NATION. LET'S GET IT."

RELATED: Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will return to rotation Sunday vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

On Twitter, Stephen Curry wrote, "My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane... let me hear your favorite @KlayThompson memories! #KlayDay."



"The game needs Klay. He's one of best shooters to play this game. Game is art to me. It's fun watching him play. Excited to get him back out there," said teammate, Juan Toscano Anderson, in a Saturday media briefing.

In that same briefing, head coach Steve Kerr did not confirm Thompson's return saying, it's Thompson's announcement to make.

But Kerr did say, "We've known for a long time, the night Klay came back was going to be one of the most emotional games we will ever be a part of."

According to the Warriors, Thompson owns NBA records for most points in a single quarter (37 on Jan. 23, 2015) and most threes in a single game (14 on Oct. 29, 2018).

