'Dub nation, I'm back': Klay Thompson set to return to Golden State Warriors on Sunday

In a new video by the three-time NBA champion, the Golden State Warriors tweeted a three-second clip of Thompson saying, "Dub Nation, I'm back."
“I’m back.” - @KlayThompson #Klay941 pic.twitter.com/AMOlnSXtxv— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 8, 2022
The shooting guard has been away from the game for more than two years after he tore the ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals .
Klay makes his return official on IG as Kerr wraps up media session in which he would not confirm anything…saying “thanks for enduring this charade with me”— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 8, 2022
Klay is back! 🎥 @warriors #DubNation #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/XWX7sgaeQs— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 8, 2022
Officially OFFICIAL. pic.twitter.com/gVWXfbEBLx— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 8, 2022
On Instagram, Klay wrote, "How I'm pulling up to chase tomorrow. Bill Murray is my spirit animal. I'M SO EXCITED TO SEE YA'LL DUB NATION. LET'S GET IT."
On Twitter, Stephen Curry wrote, "My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane... let me hear your favorite @KlayThompson memories! #KlayDay."
My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane... let me hear your favorite @KlayThompson memories! #KlayDay pic.twitter.com/78GjKPpoDu— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 8, 2022
"The game needs Klay. He's one of best shooters to play this game. Game is art to me. It's fun watching him play. Excited to get him back out there," said teammate, Juan Toscano Anderson, in a Saturday media briefing.
In that same briefing, head coach Steve Kerr did not confirm Thompson's return saying, it's Thompson's announcement to make.
But Kerr did say, "We've known for a long time, the night Klay came back was going to be one of the most emotional games we will ever be a part of."
According to the Warriors, Thompson owns NBA records for most points in a single quarter (37 on Jan. 23, 2015) and most threes in a single game (14 on Oct. 29, 2018).
