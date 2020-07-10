2 deputies shot, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Knightsen

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in a small town on the outskirts of the East Bay Thursday.It happened in the small town of Knightsen, near Brentwood.Two deputies have been shot and the suspect is dead, according to Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.The severity of the officers' injuries have not been released yet.At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.The names of the deputies and the suspect have not been released.