kobe bryant

Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos of Kobe crash scene

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, is "absolutely devastated" that deputies reportedly shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement on Saturday.

Attorney Gary Robb says Vanessa went to the sheriff's office the day of the crash and requested that the area be protected from photographers.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant lawsuit: Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna

"This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families' privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests," Robb said.

Robb said the sharing of photos would be "an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families."

RELATED: New video shows wreckage from helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

He called for those who shared the photos to "face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating allegations about the alleged photo sharing.

The Los Angeles Times reports that an official not related to the investigation had them on their phone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentkobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
KOBE BRYANT
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
With Authority: Sabrina Ionescu talks friendships with Steph and Kobe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News