Lafayette fire near Highway 24 destroys tennis club building, evacuations partially lifted

The Contra Costa Fire Department says the Lafayette Tennis Club has burned down completely.
An outbuilding was also damaged, and a residential structure received minor damage to its roof.
Fire officials issued an evacuation notice on Sunday afternoon. Evacuations in the southbound direction of Highway 24 have been lifted, but not north of the freeway.
People were told evacuate to Springhill Elementary School.
Embers Landing in the BART tracks area setting off spot fires in #Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/t1drkoqrI4— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) October 27, 2019
New: Immediate Evacuation in parts of #Lafayette near Camino Diablo and Springbrook Road due to fire. You can evacuate to Springhill Elementary at 3301 Springhill Road.— Contra Costa County (@CCCounty) October 27, 2019