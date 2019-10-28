Lafayette fire near Highway 24 destroys tennis club building, evacuations partially lifted

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa Firefighters are getting the upper hand on fires burning near Springhill and Pleasant Hill Road in Lafayette.

The Contra Costa Fire Department says the Lafayette Tennis Club has burned down completely.

An outbuilding was also damaged, and a residential structure received minor damage to its roof.

Fire officials issued an evacuation notice on Sunday afternoon. Evacuations in the southbound direction of Highway 24 have been lifted, but not north of the freeway.

People were told evacuate to Springhill Elementary School.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.


