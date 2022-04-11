Multiple UPS trucks destroyed by flames when fire breaks out at California facility

**UPDATE**

The #LIC was balanced to a second alarm fire, which brought approximately 70 firefighters to the fight. The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers. Knock down reported at 10:02 AM. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 11, 2022

LANCASTER, Calif. -- Crews are investigating a large fire that broke out Monday at a UPS facility in Southern California.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews were called to what was reported as a 2-alarm fire at the building in Lancaster.Multiple vehicles were burning near the facility, according to authorities. Footage from our sister station KABC-TV showed crews working to put out hotspots on UPS trucks, several of which sustained heavy fire damage.Video shared with KABC-TV showed a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen rising from a distance.A UPS employee said the UPS facility is "a total loss."There is no word of any injuries, and it's unclear what caused the fire.UPS has since released the following statement:The incident remains under investigation.