Multiple UPS trucks destroyed by flames when fire breaks out at California facility

There is no word of any injuries, and it's unclear what caused the fire.
LANCASTER, Calif. -- Crews are investigating a large fire that broke out Monday at a UPS facility in Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews were called to what was reported as a 2-alarm fire at the building in Lancaster.



Multiple vehicles were burning near the facility, according to authorities. Footage from our sister station KABC-TV showed crews working to put out hotspots on UPS trucks, several of which sustained heavy fire damage.



Video shared with KABC-TV showed a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen rising from a distance.

A UPS employee said the UPS facility is "a total loss."

UPS has since released the following statement:

"We are cooperating with local authorities on the scene but do not have additional information to share at this time."

The incident remains under investigation.

