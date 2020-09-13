Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in Compton

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot at a Metro station in Compton Saturday evening, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. -- Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are "fighting for their lives" after they were shot in the head in an apparent ambush at the Metro station in Compton, officials say.

The incident happened Saturday at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard around 7 p.m. The location is a short distance from the Compton sheriff's station.

The department tweeted: "One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."

They were rushed to a local hospital.

Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance video of the shooting which shows the suspect ambush the deputies as they sat in the patrol car. He opens fire on the passenger side and runs off, leaving both deputies with gunshot wounds to their heads.

The department tweeted: "Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."



Deputies have blocked off streets in the area and are searching for the suspect.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

