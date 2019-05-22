7 On Your Side

Learn how to protect yourself from online crime -- from a former 'Dark Net' cybercriminal

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Anti-cybercrime experts and hosts of the podcast The Online Fraudcast Karisse Hendrick and Brett Johnson join 7 on Your Side's Michael Finney to discuss how you can keep yourself safe online.

Whether you're concerned about your financial information being exposed, or your identity being stolen, these fraud-fighting experts have tips from years of working in the cyber security industry -- and as a cybercriminal.

Karisse Hendrick has worked with hundreds of the world's largest e-commerce and mobile companies to help them prevent payment fraud. Brett Johnson started as an online fraudster, creating the first "Dark Net" forum for buying and selling credit cards.

They share how you can avoid becoming a victim online.

