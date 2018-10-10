Firefighters battling massive fire at warehouse in Oakland

Oakland Fire Department crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm warehouse fire in East Oakland across the street from the Coliseum/Airport BART station early this morning, according to fire officials.The blaze was first reported around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Hawley Street, fire officials said, and power lines are reported to be down.Fire officials said they are working with the East Bay Municipal Utility District to boost water pressure in the area as they take defensive positions around the blaze.Smoke from the fire is visible from the Bay City News Service newsroom in downtown Oakland.BART dispatch said service at the station is not affected at this time.No further information is immediately available.