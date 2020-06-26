We can't get enough of these Drag Queen transformations for BLM

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK -- This year marks the 50th year of the NYC Pride March. Usually, rainbow flags would line the streets and New Yorkers would turn out in their most colorful attire to celebrate love and equality for all.

Unfortunately, there won't be a march this year but there will still be a celebration!

Pride is about loving yourself and expressing who you are. Whether it be through words, a sign, fashion, or Glam Lab's favorite... makeup. When it comes to makeup - Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

When it comes to makeup... Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

So what goes into getting into character before they take the stage?

We got a look behind the curtain with the Queens of 'Black Girl Magic' - a show that doesn't just entertain - but raises money and awareness for Black Lives Matter.

Glam Lab gets a look behind the curtain at their insanely talented makeup skills before the show!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattannew yorkpridenyc pride marchnyc pride paradelgbtqlgbtq prideblack lives matterpride monthwabclocalishbeautyentertainmentglam labbeauty productsfashionbeauty & lifestylelgbtoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak grows to more than 500
Mother of 1-year-old boy demands action after viral coughing incident
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
COVID-19 updates: State gives SF approval for next reopening phase
Black Lives Matter network debunks Trump Twitter post
Nightly fireworks startle Oakland Zoo animals
Minneapolis council advances plan to dismantle city's police department
Here's how to celebrate 50 years of SF Pride amid ongoing pandemic
More TOP STORIES News