Parking lot of water park turned into drive-thru holiday light show with world's largest tunnel

SPRING, Texas -- While many Christmas parties and celebrations have been canceled because of the pandemic, The Light Park in Spring, Texas, has created a safe experience for the whole family.

The drive-thru musical light show was set up in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park.

There are hundreds of thousands of lights set to dozens of songs playing on a radio station through your vehicle.

There are lots of digital characters, trees, and themes throughout the park, along with the world's largest light tunnel measuring 700-feet-long!

The Light Park is open Nov. 5 through Dec. 31. Tickets are $40 per car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springholiday lightsholidaysocietyworth the waitchristmasktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tahoe shelter-in-place: CA side closed to tourists
1M Californians could lose unemployment benefits day after Christmas
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
Zodiac cipher sent to Chronicle in 1969 reportedly solved by experts
East Bay dry ice company to transport vaccines for West Coast
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
Show More
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Zodiac Killer investigation
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass team talks musician COVID relief fund
Bay Area rabbis delivering menorahs as symbols of hope
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
SF's de Young Museum offers virtual art discussions, videos during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News