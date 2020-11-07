localish

Oakland native Antoine Hunter is a Deaf professional dancer

By Jason Beal
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Antoine Hunter says Deaf people love music. Ever since he was young and saw "The Nutcracker" at the Oakland Ballet in California, he knew he wanted to be a dancer.

Hunter can feel the vibrations when he moves and watches others to find the rhythm. He also uses his "Deaf instincts" as he puts it.


He says that dancing saved his life because people couldn't understand him. After his first solo dance performance in high school, he learned that dance was the best way to communicate with people.

His message is simple. Don't let anything hold you back, don't be afraid to make mistakes, and love yourself.

For more on Hunter's story, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgodancingdancedeafballetallies in actionall goodperforming artslocalish
LOCALISH
Vibrant Mission District murals record the life and times of residents
San Jose's first Black women-owned coffee shop
Early Christmas parade for 14-year-old battling bone cancer
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
The NorCal county Trump is winning in a landslide
Thunderstorms, dangerous surf coming to Bay Area
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
25-year-old San Jose native now CA's youngest state legislator
Stanford developing fast, portable COVID-19 testing chip
Some in GOP break with Pres. Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims
Show More
Election stress leads to surge in Bay Area marijuana sales
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. increasing test sites, officials say
'Captain Cal' gets bandages removed at Oakland Zoo
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Election officials worried by threats and protesters
More TOP STORIES News