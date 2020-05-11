Figment Ranch in Cypress gives animals second chance at life

CYPRESS, Texas -- It started with one lone llama in 1987. Now, the owners of Figment Ranch have a whole lot llama love to go around!

The ranch in Cypress, Texas is home to more than 70 llamas and alpacas, along with tortoises, pigs, goats, turkeys and dozens of other animals.

Many of the animals are recovering or rehabilitating from an injury, and the owners make sure they all get the love and care they deserve.

The ranch offers a variety of activities to the public as a way to support their animals. They do birthday parties, weddings, tours and even an event that combines yoga, llamas and wine. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all of those have been put in hold since mid-March.

Instead, Figment Llama Ranch has been offering virtual tours on Zoom, which can last up to an hour-and-a-half. They travel across the ranch on a golf cart, showing viewers the animals and offering educational facts along the way.


Virtual tours of Figment Ranch cost $50 and can be customized in a variety of ways. All proceeds are used to feed and maintain their animals.

Visit Figment Ranch for more information on scheduling a tour.
