Pride Started as a Riot: The LGBTQ+ Community Rallies Together with the Black Lives Matter Movement
U.S. -- Just over 50 years ago, the Pride movement erupted outside of the Stonewall Inn in New York City, with black transgender women like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera helping to lead the charge. Today, the LGBTQ+ community rallies together with the Black Lives Matter movement in the defense of the right to breathe, the right to be accepted, and for long-lasting change.
