abc13 plus east end

How The Original Ninfa's in Houston became the pioneers of Tex-Mex

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Maria "Ninfa" Laurenzo first opened a taco shop in Houston's East End neighborhood in 1973, she was a widow with five children and her tortilla factory was failing.

It started as a side business to earn some extra cash, but she never imagined it would become a Tex-Mex culinary empire.

"Mama Ninfa," as she became known, sold 250 of her handmade tacos al carbon the first day she opened Ninfa's on Navigation Street.

Before long, word spread about Ninfa's chargrilled skirt steak and business grew so quickly that Mama Ninfa closed the tortilla factory to focus on the restaurant.

Today, the Original Ninfa's is a Tex-Mex institution, credited with popularizing fajitas in Texas, and ultimately, across the country.

After almost 50 years in business, the Original Ninfa's is still serving up "the best Mexican food in Texas since Texas was in Mexico!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlatin heritage monthfoodmexicanabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrkrestaurantlocalishmy go tohispanic heritage
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump delivers remarks on CA wildfires
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Biden blasts Trump over climate change, West Coast fires
AccuWeather Forecast: Unhealthy air quality continues
Black parent describes 'the talk' with kids about police brutality
Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
SF salons, gyms gear up to reopen indoors today
Show More
Coronavirus updates: BART increases service, adds more trains
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve
LIVE: Bay Area skies shrouded in wildfire smoke
7 hospitalized after fentanyl exposure scare on Golden Gate Bridge
More TOP STORIES News