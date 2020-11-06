localish

SF's Mission District murals highlight the struggles and celebrations of residents

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Although San Francisco has more than 1,000 murals, the capital of San Francisco murals is the Mission District.

"The Mission District murals are a history lesson about gentrification, about immigration, about displacement, about culture, about art," Executive Director of Carnaval San Francisco Roberto Y. Hernandez explains.

These murals tell stories about the life and times of people in the area.

"The murals connect with people that are born and raised here. It's like looking in the mirror and people who come here get to learn and appreciate what exists here; the color and the vibrancy of the people from the Mission District as far as their roots in Guatemala, in Nicaragua and El Salvador," Hernandez shares.
