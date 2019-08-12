Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure

LOS ALTOS, Calif. -- A Los Altos police officer was transported to a hospital Monday morning after a possible fentanyl exposure at police headquarters.

Fire Capt. Bill Murphy of the Santa Clara County Fire Department said the officer's symptoms were not life-threatening but he declined to confirm other details.

The call came in around 9:25 a.m. at the station at 1 N. San Antonio Road, Murphy said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los altosfentanylhazmat
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck reopens
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates
AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues
Show More
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Morning Update: Lyft discrimination, Salesforce Transit Center open, Apple offers $1 million
SF woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass
More TOP STORIES News