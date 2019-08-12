Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure

LOS ALTOS, Calif. -- A Los Altos police officer was transported to a hospital Monday morning after a possible fentanyl exposure at police headquarters.
Fire Capt. Bill Murphy of the Santa Clara County Fire Department said the officer's symptoms were not life-threatening but he declined to confirm other details.
The call came in around 9:25 a.m. at the station at 1 N. San Antonio Road, Murphy said.
